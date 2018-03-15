Mom on trial for killing two children maintains innocence

Hofosawa Awena Rutherford is likely to know her fate later today when the jury hearing her case for the alleged unlawful killing of her two children, retires to deliberate on a verdict.

It is the state’s case that the young woman deliberately administered rat poison to her children—four-year-old Hodaciea Cadogan and her one-year-old brother Jabari Cadogan Jr.

The two children died on March 27th, 2014, at Perth, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, after ingesting carbon tablets—a pesticide popularly known for killing rats…..