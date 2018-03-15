Mom on trial for killing two children maintains innocence

Hofosawa Awena Rutherford is likely to know her fate later today when the jury hearing her case for the alleged unlawful killing of her two children, retires to deliberate on a verdict.
It is the state’s case that the young woman deliberately administered rat poison to her children—four-year-old Hodaciea Cadogan and her one-year-old brother Jabari Cadogan Jr.
The two children died on March 27th, 2014, at Perth, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, after ingesting carbon tablets—a pesticide popularly known for killing rats…..
Jordan chides US envoy over wealth fund remarks
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan yesterday fired back at United States Ambassador Perry Holloway for the latter’s recent opinion piece on prioritizing a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) saying it gives the impression that government was not moving in this regard when it’s the total opposite.
Belle West woman, 68, murdered
The police say they are investigating the murder of 68-year-old pensioner, Ursilla Padarat, also known as ‘Data‘, of Belle West Housing Scheme yesterday morning.
Cabinet members annoyed at NICIL ad on new GuySuCo board
While Minister of State Joseph Harmon on Friday said that government is still to decide on a new Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) board, government holding company, NICIL yesterday went ahead and named board members, raising questions about which body is in charge of the process.
US in extradition proceedings after murder accused arrested in Liliendaal
Murder suspect Troy Anthony Thomas, who fled the United States of America after an arrest warrant was issued for him for the offence of murder, was taken before the courts yesterday afternoon, where his extradition hearing is set to commence.
Mon Repos fisherman remanded for $4.6M armed robbery on the high seas
A fisherman was yesterday remanded to prison after he was accused of robbing a vessel of $4.6 million in items.