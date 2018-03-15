Mon Repos fisherman remanded for $4.6M armed robbery on the high seas

A fisherman was yesterday remanded to prison after he was accused of robbing a vessel of $4.6 million in items.

The robbery charge was read to Shameer Haniff, 40, of Mon Repos Pasture, by Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

It is alleged that Haniff, on February 19, in territorial waters of the Corentyne, Guyana, armed with two guns and cutlasses, robbed the vessel Ana Teresa, owned by Vickash Balkisson, of a 75 horsepower Yamaha outboard engine, valued at $2 million, 15 hundred pounds of seine, valued at $2 million, eleven 45-gallon plastic drums filled with gas, valued at $450,000, food items, valued at $150,000 and two 24- volt Power Master batteries, valued at $60,000. The items had a total value of $4,660,000…..