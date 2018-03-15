More mentorship of women needed in business

The need for more mentorship of women in business and the narrowing of the pay gap between men and women were highlighted by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Caribbean Containers Incorporated, Patricia Bacchus during an International Women’s Day event held last Saturday.
The event which was held in the Promenade Gardens was hosted by the High Commission of Canada in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Protection, and featured several cultural performances and exhibitions by at least 20 different agencies, both governmental and non-governmental.
Meanwhile, Bacchus in her address said, “We’ve all heard of mentoring and removing the glass ceiling, but now mentorship is perhaps the most important element necessary for upward mobility whether you’re a man or a woman; for women, we are already starting with the disadvantage of gender role assumptions and biases, and good mentorship becomes very critical. Business leaders whether male or female must actively engage in mentoring young talent and ensure that women in the workplace are given exposure to various aspects of the business outside of their portfolio so that they can learn more, so that they can expand their ambition, they can monopolize on the opportunities that come their way.” ….
Jordan chides US envoy over wealth fund remarks
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan yesterday fired back at United States Ambassador Perry Holloway for the latter’s recent opinion piece on prioritizing a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) saying it gives the impression that government was not moving in this regard when it’s the total opposite.
Belle West woman, 68, murdered
The police say they are investigating the murder of 68-year-old pensioner, Ursilla Padarat, also known as ‘Data‘, of Belle West Housing Scheme yesterday morning.
Cabinet members annoyed at NICIL ad on new GuySuCo board
While Minister of State Joseph Harmon on Friday said that government is still to decide on a new Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) board, government holding company, NICIL yesterday went ahead and named board members, raising questions about which body is in charge of the process.
US in extradition proceedings after murder accused arrested in Liliendaal
Murder suspect Troy Anthony Thomas, who fled the United States of America after an arrest warrant was issued for him for the offence of murder, was taken before the courts yesterday afternoon, where his extradition hearing is set to commence.
Mon Repos fisherman remanded for $4.6M armed robbery on the high seas
A fisherman was yesterday remanded to prison after he was accused of robbing a vessel of $4.6 million in items.