More mentorship of women needed in business

The need for more mentorship of women in business and the narrowing of the pay gap between men and women were highlighted by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Caribbean Containers Incorporated, Patricia Bacchus during an International Women’s Day event held last Saturday.

The event which was held in the Promenade Gardens was hosted by the High Commission of Canada in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Protection, and featured several cultural performances and exhibitions by at least 20 different agencies, both governmental and non-governmental.

Meanwhile, Bacchus in her address said, “We’ve all heard of mentoring and removing the glass ceiling, but now mentorship is perhaps the most important element necessary for upward mobility whether you’re a man or a woman; for women, we are already starting with the disadvantage of gender role assumptions and biases, and good mentorship becomes very critical. Business leaders whether male or female must actively engage in mentoring young talent and ensure that women in the workplace are given exposure to various aspects of the business outside of their portfolio so that they can learn more, so that they can expand their ambition, they can monopolize on the opportunities that come their way.” ….