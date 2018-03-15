Region One MP accused of intimidating RDC staff, Regional Chairman says

Government parliamentarian for Region One (Barima-Waini) Richard Allen has once again been accused of overstepping his authority by meddling in administrative affairs.

Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley confirmed that complaints were lodged with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) over the alleged intimidation of staff in the Matarkai sub-region by Allen.

Ashley said that efforts are afoot to have the matter addressed at the level of the RDC…..