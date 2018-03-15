Three alleged bandits shot dead by police

This story is developing and will be updated.

Three alleged bandits were earlier today shot and killed by police on the Seawall Road in the vicinity of the GNS Sports Complex ground.

Based on what this newspaper was told police ranks trailing the bandits from a city bank came under fire around 1 pm.

The bodies are lying on the roadway and the area has been cordoned off by police investigators who are processing the scene.

A senior police official said that the police were conducting an “operation” when they came under fire.

The police have been under intense pressure recently over a spate of attacks on persons after they had transacted business at banks.