WPA rips into decision to end Hinds, Lewis columns

The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) yesterday tore into a decision by the state-owned Guyana Chronicle to discontinue columns by David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis and called on President David Granger to clarify his government’s position on what the party deemed “censorship and victimisation”.

The Chronicle’s Editor-in-Chief Nigel Williams in letters to Hinds and Lewis last week notified that their columns would come to an end as part of the newspaper’s rebranding and the need for specialist columns.

Condemnation of the decision from Hinds, Lewis and others led to emergency meetings of the Chronicle board on Saturday and on Tuesday. However despite promises, the Chronicle is still to issue a statement on Tuesday’s meeting which was to take a final position on the matter…..