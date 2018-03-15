Local News

WPA rips into decision to end Hinds, Lewis columns

-calls on President to clarify gov’t’ position

By Comments

The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) yesterday tore into a decision by the state-owned Guyana Chronicle to discontinue columns by David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis and called on President David Granger to clarify his government’s position on what the party deemed  “censorship and victimisation”.

The Chronicle’s Editor-in-Chief Nigel Williams in letters to Hinds and Lewis last week notified that their columns would come to an end as part of the newspaper’s rebranding and the need for specialist columns.

Condemnation of the decision from Hinds, Lewis and others led to emergency meetings of the Chronicle board on Saturday and on Tuesday. However despite promises, the Chronicle is still to issue a statement on Tuesday’s meeting which was to take a final position on the matter…..

Jordan chides US envoy over wealth fund remarks

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan yesterday fired back at United States Ambassador Perry Holloway for the latter’s recent opinion piece on prioritizing a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) saying it gives the impression that government was not moving in this regard when it’s the total opposite.

Belle West woman, 68, murdered

The police say they are investigating the murder of 68-year-old pensioner, Ursilla Padarat, also known as ‘Data‘, of Belle West Housing Scheme yesterday morning.

Cabinet members annoyed at NICIL ad on new GuySuCo board

While Minister of State Joseph Harmon on Friday said that government is still to decide on a new Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) board, government holding company, NICIL  yesterday went ahead and named  board members, raising questions about which body is in charge of the process.

US in extradition proceedings after murder accused arrested in Liliendaal

Murder suspect Troy Anthony Thomas, who fled the United States of America after an arrest warrant was issued for him for the offence of murder, was taken before the courts yesterday afternoon, where his extradition hearing is set to commence.

Mon Repos fisherman remanded for $4.6M armed robbery on the high seas

A fisherman was yesterday remanded to prison after he was accused of robbing a vessel of $4.6 million in items.

