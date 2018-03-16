Auditor General to refer findings from GECOM audits to DPP

Auditor General (AG) Deodat Sharma has said that the time is up for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to respond to the findings of special audits and he will soon be referring the matters to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.
“I am taking my file now to the DPP. I am not waiting anymore,” Sharma told Stabroek News on Wednesday.
Sharma has been behind GECOM for several months now seeking responses to the audit reports. Following the appointment of Justice (retired) James Patterson as GECOM Chairman and Desmond Trotman as a GECOM commissioner, he provided them with copies of the documents, with the expectation that he would get timely responses…..
Suspected robbers killed in seawall shootouts with cops
Three men, described by police as “suspected bandits,” were killed in shoot-outs yesterday with lawmen along the Seawall Public Road, in George-town, where they had reportedly trailed a customer of a city bank.
Unemployment rate 12%, new survey finds
A new Guyana Labour Force Survey has calculated that the unemployment rate stood at 12% in the third quarter of last year, with disproportionately high numbers of both women and youth aged 15 to 24.
Mother found guilty of killing children
Hofosawa Awena Rutherford, who was on trial for killing her two children, was found guilty of the crimes by a jury yesterday afternoon.
Slain Lindo miner’s brother recounts discovery of remains at campsite
The recovery team that retrieved the remains of the eight miners slain at Lindo Creek in 2008 found a skull with an injury that appeared to have been inflicted by a sledge hammer also found at the scene, the brother of deceased miner Clifton Wong testified yesterday.
Majority of Chronicle board agrees fate of columnists lies with Editor-in-Chief
The board of the Guyana Chronicle has decided by majority vote that it does not have the power to reverse a decision made by Editor-in-Chief Nigel Williams to fire columnist David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis.