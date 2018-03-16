Auditor General to refer findings from GECOM audits to DPP

Auditor General (AG) Deodat Sharma has said that the time is up for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to respond to the findings of special audits and he will soon be referring the matters to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

“I am taking my file now to the DPP. I am not waiting anymore,” Sharma told Stabroek News on Wednesday.

Sharma has been behind GECOM for several months now seeking responses to the audit reports. Following the appointment of Justice (retired) James Patterson as GECOM Chairman and Desmond Trotman as a GECOM commissioner, he provided them with copies of the documents, with the expectation that he would get timely responses…..