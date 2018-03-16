Bishops’ teacher gets $300,000 bail on sexual activity with child charge

A city magistrate yesterday granted bail to Bishops’ High School teacher Coen Jackson, who is charged with the offence of sexual activity with a minor.
It is alleged that Jackson, 39, between December, 2010 and May, 2011, engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.
At a hearing before Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown, a new application for bail was made by Jackson’s attorney.
The magistrate subsequently granted the economics teacher his release on $300,000 bail.
The matter was then adjourned until April 3rd, when it will be heard by the Chief Magistrate.
Jackson has been accused of preying on his students and grooming them in preparation for sexual relationships.
Last November, an official complaint was made to the Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson by Cultural Policy Advisor Ruel Johnson against the teacher. On November 24th, 2017 the matter was handed over to the police after the Ministry of Education concluded its investigation.
Suspected robbers killed in seawall shootouts with cops
Three men, described by police as “suspected bandits,” were killed in shoot-outs yesterday with lawmen along the Seawall Public Road, in George-town, where they had reportedly trailed a customer of a city bank.
Unemployment rate 12%, new survey finds
A new Guyana Labour Force Survey has calculated that the unemployment rate stood at 12% in the third quarter of last year, with disproportionately high numbers of both women and youth aged 15 to 24.
Mother found guilty of killing children
Hofosawa Awena Rutherford, who was on trial for killing her two children, was found guilty of the crimes by a jury yesterday afternoon.
Slain Lindo miner’s brother recounts discovery of remains at campsite
The recovery team that retrieved the remains of the eight miners slain at Lindo Creek in 2008 found a skull with an injury that appeared to have been inflicted by a sledge hammer also found at the scene, the brother of deceased miner Clifton Wong testified yesterday.
Majority of Chronicle board agrees fate of columnists lies with Editor-in-Chief
The board of the Guyana Chronicle has decided by majority vote that it does not have the power to reverse a decision made by Editor-in-Chief Nigel Williams to fire columnist David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis.