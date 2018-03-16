Chase-Green re-elected as Mayor

Councilor Akeem Peter of APNU+AFC is the new Deputy Mayor of Georgetown while Patricia Chase-Green will have a third term as Mayor after a City election which saw AFC councillors “kicked to the curb.”

Peter who is a member of the PNCR, the largest party in the APNU coalition, was elected unopposed after former Deputy Mayor Sherod Duncan was prevented from nominating the incumbent Lionel Jaikaran. Both Jaikaran and Duncan are members of the AFC.

AFC Executive member and Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson who was present at the elections told Stabroek News that the day’s events “reaffirm the decision made by AFC that a defined set of arrangements needs to be in place before the AFC will join APNU in contesting the 2018 Local Government Elections.”….