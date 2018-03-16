Cop detained after found with colleague’s stolen motorcycle

An intelligence-led operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force has resulted in the detention of one of their juniors yesterday about 9.30 am after he was found in possession of a stolen motorcycle belonging to another member of the Force.

A release from the police said that the twenty-one year-old detained Police Constable who resides at Friendship, EBD and is stationed in ‘A’ Division claimed ownership of the motorcycle for which he has no documentation. The vehicle was also found fitted with a pair of false registration plates.

The engine and chassis numbers of the motorcycle corresponded with that of a registration produced by a Detective Constable who is also stationed in ‘A’ Division and who alleged that his motor cycle CH 8132 was stolen from his yard in July, 2017 at Dennis Street, Campbellville.

A case file is being prepared and forwarded for legal advice.