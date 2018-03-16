Cop detained after found with colleague’s stolen motorcycle

An intelligence-led operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force has resulted in the detention of one of their juniors yesterday about 9.30 am after he was found in possession of a stolen motorcycle belonging to another member of the Force.
A release from the police said that the twenty-one year-old detained Police Constable who resides at Friendship, EBD and is stationed in ‘A’ Division claimed ownership of the motorcycle for which he has no documentation. The vehicle was also found fitted with a pair of false registration plates.
The engine and chassis numbers of the motorcycle corresponded with that of a registration produced by a Detective Constable who is also stationed in ‘A’ Division and who alleged that his motor cycle CH 8132 was stolen from his yard in July, 2017 at Dennis Street, Campbellville.
A case file is being prepared and forwarded for legal advice.
New board for GuySuCo remains in flux
Despite the National Industrial & Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) on Wednesday naming a Board for the Guyana Sugar Corporation, Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday stressed that the issue is still engaging the attention of Cabinet.
Police destroy Ebini ganja farm
Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Wednesday conducted another major drug eradication exercise in the Berbice River, a release from the police said yesterday.
Number One Village pensioner loses everything in fire
A Number One Village, Corentyne 72-year-old woman yesterday midday lost her house and all of her belongings in a fire suspected to be of electrical origin.
Make-up artist held over fugitive charged with assault
Make-up artist Lolita Callender, called ‘Lola,’ was yesterday brought before a city magistrate and charged with assault.
Lodge man wanted over death by dangerous driving
Jamaul John, 25, is wanted by the police in connection with the death by dangerous driving of Desmond Grandsoult on Vlissengen Road, Bel Air Georgetown on 2017-12-18 Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of John is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2870, 229-2655, 229-2289, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.