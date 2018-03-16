Lodge man wanted over death by dangerous driving

Jamaul John, 25, is wanted by the police in connection with the death by dangerous driving of Desmond Grandsoult on Vlissengen Road, Bel Air Georgetown on 2017-12-18
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of John is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2870, 229-2655, 229-2289, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station. His last known address was given as Lot 53 Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge, Georgetown.
Suspected robbers killed in seawall shootouts with cops
Three men, described by police as “suspected bandits,” were killed in shoot-outs yesterday with lawmen along the Seawall Public Road, in George-town, where they had reportedly trailed a customer of a city bank.
Unemployment rate 12%, new survey finds
A new Guyana Labour Force Survey has calculated that the unemployment rate stood at 12% in the third quarter of last year, with disproportionately high numbers of both women and youth aged 15 to 24.
Mother found guilty of killing children
Hofosawa Awena Rutherford, who was on trial for killing her two children, was found guilty of the crimes by a jury yesterday afternoon.
Slain Lindo miner’s brother recounts discovery of remains at campsite
The recovery team that retrieved the remains of the eight miners slain at Lindo Creek in 2008 found a skull with an injury that appeared to have been inflicted by a sledge hammer also found at the scene, the brother of deceased miner Clifton Wong testified yesterday.
Majority of Chronicle board agrees fate of columnists lies with Editor-in-Chief
The board of the Guyana Chronicle has decided by majority vote that it does not have the power to reverse a decision made by Editor-in-Chief Nigel Williams to fire columnist David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis.