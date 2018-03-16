Local News

Lodge man wanted over death by dangerous driving

Jamaul John, 25,  is wanted by the police  in connection with the death by dangerous driving of Desmond Grandsoult on Vlissengen Road, Bel Air Georgetown on 2017-12-18

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of John is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2870, 229-2655, 229-2289, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station. His last known address was given as Lot 53 Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

