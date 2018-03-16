Majority of Chronicle board agrees fate of columnists lies with Editor-in-Chief

The board of the Guyana Chronicle has decided by majority vote that it does not have the power to reverse a decision made by Editor-in-Chief Nigel Williams to fire columnist David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis. It has also noted that the decision was made at the level of its Editorial Sub-Committee.
In a press statement last evening the board indicated that the majority of the Board at its meeting on March 13 were of the view that the authority to reinstate the columnist did not reside in the Board.
“The hiring, firing, and reinstatement of columnists is within the remit of the Editor-in-Chief as per job description,” the statement said adding that the full Board maintains its earlier position that it was not consulted neither did it approve or sanction the decision to discontinue the services of Hinds and Lewis…..
Suspected robbers killed in seawall shootouts with cops
Three men, described by police as “suspected bandits,” were killed in shoot-outs yesterday with lawmen along the Seawall Public Road, in George-town, where they had reportedly trailed a customer of a city bank.
Unemployment rate 12%, new survey finds
A new Guyana Labour Force Survey has calculated that the unemployment rate stood at 12% in the third quarter of last year, with disproportionately high numbers of both women and youth aged 15 to 24.
Mother found guilty of killing children
Hofosawa Awena Rutherford, who was on trial for killing her two children, was found guilty of the crimes by a jury yesterday afternoon.
Slain Lindo miner’s brother recounts discovery of remains at campsite
The recovery team that retrieved the remains of the eight miners slain at Lindo Creek in 2008 found a skull with an injury that appeared to have been inflicted by a sledge hammer also found at the scene, the brother of deceased miner Clifton Wong testified yesterday.
Accused in rape of girl, 16, found not guilty
A man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl was yesterday afternoon found not guilty of the crime.