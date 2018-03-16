Majority of Chronicle board agrees fate of columnists lies with Editor-in-Chief

The board of the Guyana Chronicle has decided by majority vote that it does not have the power to reverse a decision made by Editor-in-Chief Nigel Williams to fire columnist David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis. It has also noted that the decision was made at the level of its Editorial Sub-Committee.

In a press statement last evening the board indicated that the majority of the Board at its meeting on March 13 were of the view that the authority to reinstate the columnist did not reside in the Board.

“The hiring, firing, and reinstatement of columnists is within the remit of the Editor-in-Chief as per job description,” the statement said adding that the full Board maintains its earlier position that it was not consulted neither did it approve or sanction the decision to discontinue the services of Hinds and Lewis…..