Make-up artist held over fugitive charged with assault

Make-up artist Lolita Callender, called ‘Lola,’ was yesterday brought before a city magistrate and charged with assault.
Callender, of East Ruimveldt, was brought before Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read the charge to her in a Georgetown court.
The charge alleges that Callender assaulted Malika Holder.
Callender denied the allegation and she was subsequently granted her release on $30,000 bail.
She is expected to make her next court appearance on March 28th before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.
Police had said Callendar was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly harbouring fugitive Troy Anthony Thomas, who was wanted for murder in the United States. The same day an arrest warrant was issued for her in connection with a threatening behaviour charge.
Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Wednesday conducted another major drug eradication exercise in the Berbice River, a release from the police said yesterday.
A Number One Village, Corentyne 72-year-old woman yesterday midday lost her house and all of her belongings in a fire suspected to be of electrical origin.
Jamaul John, 25, is wanted by the police in connection with the death by dangerous driving of Desmond Grandsoult on Vlissengen Road, Bel Air Georgetown on 2017-12-18 Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of John is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2870, 229-2655, 229-2289, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.
Auditor General (AG) Deodat Sharma has said that the time is up for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to respond to the findings of special audits and he will soon be referring the matters to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.
A man was on Tuesday taken before a city magistrate to answer to the charge that he had an unlicensed revolver.