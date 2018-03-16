Make-up artist held over fugitive charged with assault

Make-up artist Lolita Callender, called ‘Lola,’ was yesterday brought before a city magistrate and charged with assault.

Callender, of East Ruimveldt, was brought before Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read the charge to her in a Georgetown court.

The charge alleges that Callender assaulted Malika Holder.

Callender denied the allegation and she was subsequently granted her release on $30,000 bail.

She is expected to make her next court appearance on March 28th before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Police had said Callendar was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly harbouring fugitive Troy Anthony Thomas, who was wanted for murder in the United States. The same day an arrest warrant was issued for her in connection with a threatening behaviour charge.