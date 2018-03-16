Mother found guilty of killing children

Hofosawa Awena Rutherford, who was on trial for killing her two children, was found guilty of the crimes by a jury yesterday afternoon.

Rutherford broke into tears and collapsed moments after the jury foreman announced the verdicts on two counts of manslaughter over the killing of four-year-old Hodaciea Cadogan and one-year-old brother Jabari Cadogan Jr.

On March 27th, 2014, Rutherford administered carbon tablets—a pesticide popularly known for killing rats—to her children, who subsequently died. She has since claimed she thought that she had given them cold medication…..