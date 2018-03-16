New board for GuySuCo remains in flux

Despite the National Industrial & Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) on Wednesday naming a Board for the Guyana Sugar Corporation, Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday stressed that the issue is still engaging the attention of Cabinet.
“There is no disparity. There is only a matter of timing in the release of information, that is all there is. That the matter is still engaging Cabinet. The release should not have been released at that time but we are still moving ahead with what we have to do in GuySuCo,” Harmon told Stabroek News on the sidelines of the sitting of the National Assembly yesterday.
Harmon had on Friday said that government is still to decide on a GuySuCo board but government holding company, NICIL went ahead and named board members, raising questions about which body is in charge of the process…..
An intelligence-led operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force has resulted in the detention of one of their juniors yesterday about 9.30 am after he was found in possession of a stolen motorcycle belonging to another member of the Force.
Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Wednesday conducted another major drug eradication exercise in the Berbice River, a release from the police said yesterday.
A Number One Village, Corentyne 72-year-old woman yesterday midday lost her house and all of her belongings in a fire suspected to be of electrical origin.
Make-up artist Lolita Callender, called ‘Lola,’ was yesterday brought before a city magistrate and charged with assault.
Jamaul John, 25, is wanted by the police in connection with the death by dangerous driving of Desmond Grandsoult on Vlissengen Road, Bel Air Georgetown on 2017-12-18 Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of John is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2870, 229-2655, 229-2289, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.