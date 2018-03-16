New board for GuySuCo remains in flux

Despite the National Industrial & Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) on Wednesday naming a Board for the Guyana Sugar Corporation, Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday stressed that the issue is still engaging the attention of Cabinet.

“There is no disparity. There is only a matter of timing in the release of information, that is all there is. That the matter is still engaging Cabinet. The release should not have been released at that time but we are still moving ahead with what we have to do in GuySuCo,” Harmon told Stabroek News on the sidelines of the sitting of the National Assembly yesterday.

Harmon had on Friday said that government is still to decide on a GuySuCo board but government holding company, NICIL went ahead and named board members, raising questions about which body is in charge of the process…..