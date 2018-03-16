No.5 Village pedestrian dies in accident

The Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 6.30 this morning on the Number 5 Public Road, West Coast Berbice involving Motor Car PNN 3769 driven by a 39 year-old resident of Bath Settlement, WCB and pedestrian Dwayne Craig, 49 of Number 5 Village, WCB (deceased).

Enquiries, police say, disclosed that the Motorcar was proceeding south along the western Carriageway when the pedestrian who was standing in the corner of the said western side of the road, allegedly jumped into vehicle’s path and was struck down.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, the police say. The body is presently at the said hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem next Monday.

The driver is in custody and assisting with the investigation. A breathalyser test was administered and no alcohol was detected in his breath.