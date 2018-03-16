No.5 Village pedestrian dies in accident

The Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 6.30 this morning on the Number 5 Public Road, West Coast Berbice involving Motor Car PNN 3769 driven by a 39 year-old resident of Bath Settlement, WCB and pedestrian Dwayne Craig, 49 of Number 5 Village, WCB (deceased).
Enquiries, police say, disclosed that the Motorcar was proceeding south along the western Carriageway when the pedestrian who was standing in the corner of the said western side of the road, allegedly jumped into vehicle’s path and was struck down.
He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, the police say. The body is presently at the said hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem next Monday.
The driver is in custody and assisting with the investigation. A breathalyser test was administered and no alcohol was detected in his breath.
Jagdeo blasts gov’t over catfish fiasco
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday plastered the APNU+AFC government for not taking determined action to avoid the ban that has now been placed by the US on catfish imports from Guyana.
Bollywood singer Mehndi sentenced to two years in jail for human trafficking
MUMBAI, (Reuters) – Bollywood singer Daler Mehndi was handed a two-year prison sentence for human trafficking today after a court in north India found him guilty of smuggling people into the United States while on tour there twenty years ago.
Suspected robbers killed in seawall shootouts with cops
Three men, described by police as “suspected bandits,” were killed in shoot-outs yesterday with lawmen along the Seawall Public Road, in Georgetown, where they had reportedly trailed a customer of a city bank.
Unemployment rate 12%, new survey finds
A new Guyana Labour Force Survey has calculated that the unemployment rate stood at 12% in the third quarter of last year, with disproportionately high numbers of both women and youth aged 15 to 24.
Mother found guilty of killing children
Hofosawa Awena Rutherford, who was on trial for killing her two children, was found guilty of the crimes by a jury yesterday afternoon.