Police destroy Ebini ganja farm

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Wednesday conducted another major drug eradication exercise in the Berbice River, a release from the police said yesterday.

During the more than twelve hours operations at Ebini River, six fields with an estimated 600,000 cannabis plants measuring between 4 inches to 5 feet in height were found, photographed and destroyed together with four camps and about two hundred kilogrammes of dried cannabis.

Two unlicensed shotguns and fifty-five live cartridges were also found.

No arrests have been made but investigators are in the process of tracing the owner(s) of the land.