Police destroy Ebini ganja farm

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Wednesday conducted another major drug eradication exercise in the Berbice River, a release from the police said yesterday.
During the more than twelve hours operations at Ebini River, six fields with an estimated 600,000 cannabis plants measuring between 4 inches to 5 feet in height were found, photographed and destroyed together with four camps and about two hundred kilogrammes of dried cannabis.
Two unlicensed shotguns and fifty-five live cartridges were also found.
No arrests have been made but investigators are in the process of tracing the owner(s) of the land.
Number One Village pensioner loses everything in fire
A Number One Village, Corentyne 72-year-old woman yesterday midday lost her house and all of her belongings in a fire suspected to be of electrical origin.
Make-up artist held over fugitive charged with assault
Make-up artist Lolita Callender, called ‘Lola,’ was yesterday brought before a city magistrate and charged with assault.
Lodge man wanted over death by dangerous driving
Jamaul John, 25, is wanted by the police in connection with the death by dangerous driving of Desmond Grandsoult on Vlissengen Road, Bel Air Georgetown on 2017-12-18 Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of John is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2870, 229-2655, 229-2289, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.
Auditor General to refer findings from GECOM audits to DPP
Auditor General (AG) Deodat Sharma has said that the time is up for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to respond to the findings of special audits and he will soon be referring the matters to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.
No bail for man who cops say had gun at Bamboo Landing
A man was on Tuesday taken before a city magistrate to answer to the charge that he had an unlicensed revolver.