President meets with laid off security guards at New Amsterdam

President David Granger today met with a group of disgruntled security guards at New Amsterdam, who were laid off by a private security firm based in Georgetown. According to the workers, the firm has not paid salaries since December 2017.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that they also complained that they were victimised by the company’s Chief Executive Officer after a few workers voiced their concerns in the media. The release said that the President assured the group that he will look into the matter and try to find a way forward; noting that it is beyond unreasonable for workers to be left without salaries for such a long period.

On Wednesday, another group of security guards from West Coast Berbice, who are attached to the same security firm staged a protest in front of the Regional Democratic Office at Fort Wellington over unpaid wages.