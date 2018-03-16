President meets with laid off security guards at New Amsterdam

President David Granger today met with a group of disgruntled security guards at New Amsterdam, who were laid off by a private security firm based in Georgetown. According to the workers, the firm has not paid salaries since December 2017.
A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that they also complained that they were victimised by the company’s Chief Executive Officer after a few workers voiced their concerns in the media. The release said that the President assured the group that he will look into the matter and try to find a way forward; noting that it is beyond unreasonable for workers to be left without salaries for such a long period.
On Wednesday, another group of security guards from West Coast Berbice, who are attached to the same security firm staged a protest in front of the Regional Democratic Office at Fort Wellington over unpaid wages.
GWI deplores attack on disconnection crew in Buxton
Managing Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, today condemned the recent attacks on a disconnection crew in Buxton, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).
No.5 Village pedestrian dies in accident
The Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 6.30 this morning on the Number 5 Public Road, West Coast Berbice involving Motor Car PNN 3769 driven by a 39 year-old resident of Bath Settlement, WCB and pedestrian Dwayne Craig, 49 of Number 5 Village, WCB (deceased).
Jagdeo blasts gov’t over catfish fiasco
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday plastered the APNU+AFC government for not taking determined action to avoid the ban that has now been placed by the US on catfish imports from Guyana.
Bollywood singer Mehndi sentenced to two years in jail for human trafficking
MUMBAI, (Reuters) – Bollywood singer Daler Mehndi was handed a two-year prison sentence for human trafficking today after a court in north India found him guilty of smuggling people into the United States while on tour there twenty years ago.
Suspected robbers killed in seawall shootouts with cops
Three men, described by police as “suspected bandits,” were killed in shoot-outs yesterday with lawmen along the Seawall Public Road, in Georgetown, where they had reportedly trailed a customer of a city bank.