Slain Lindo miner’s brother recounts discovery of remains at campsite

The recovery team that retrieved the remains of the eight miners slain at Lindo Creek in 2008 found a skull with an injury that appeared to have been inflicted by a sledge hammer also found at the scene, the brother of deceased miner Clifton Wong testified yesterday.

Courtney Wong is the second witness to give a public account of the journey to the campsite to the Commission of Inquiry, following testimony by Detective Sergeant Clensford Burnett, who related traveling with a team of Joint Services officers to the area following the discovery of the bodies.

The witness told the commission yesterday that he had been asked by Leonard Arokium, the owner of the campsite, to lead the team to the area…..