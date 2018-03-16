Slain Lindo miner’s brother recounts discovery of remains at campsite

The recovery team that retrieved the remains of the eight miners slain at Lindo Creek in 2008 found a skull with an injury that appeared to have been inflicted by a sledge hammer also found at the scene, the brother of deceased miner Clifton Wong testified yesterday.
Courtney Wong is the second witness to give a public account of the journey to the campsite to the Commission of Inquiry, following testimony by Detective Sergeant Clensford Burnett, who related traveling with a team of Joint Services officers to the area following the discovery of the bodies.
The witness told the commission yesterday that he had been asked by Leonard Arokium, the owner of the campsite, to lead the team to the area…..
Suspected robbers killed in seawall shootouts with cops
Three men, described by police as “suspected bandits,” were killed in shoot-outs yesterday with lawmen along the Seawall Public Road, in George-town, where they had reportedly trailed a customer of a city bank.
Unemployment rate 12%, new survey finds
A new Guyana Labour Force Survey has calculated that the unemployment rate stood at 12% in the third quarter of last year, with disproportionately high numbers of both women and youth aged 15 to 24.
Mother found guilty of killing children
Hofosawa Awena Rutherford, who was on trial for killing her two children, was found guilty of the crimes by a jury yesterday afternoon.
Majority of Chronicle board agrees fate of columnists lies with Editor-in-Chief
The board of the Guyana Chronicle has decided by majority vote that it does not have the power to reverse a decision made by Editor-in-Chief Nigel Williams to fire columnist David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis.
Accused in rape of girl, 16, found not guilty
A man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl was yesterday afternoon found not guilty of the crime.