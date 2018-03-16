Suspected robbers killed in seawall shootouts with cops

Three men, described by police as “suspected bandits,” were killed in shoot-outs yesterday with lawmen along the Seawall Public Road, in George-town, where they had reportedly trailed a customer of a city bank.

Dextroy Cordis, 46, called “Dottie” of Lot 4 Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara, Kwame Assanah, a former soldier, of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, and Errol Adams, 57, called ‘Dyna-mite,’ of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast and also Buxton, were fatally shot north of the GNS sports ground and their families are calling for a full investigation of the deaths.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement on the shootings, suggested that Cordis and Assanah had been identified as “two suspicious looking characters” spotted in a car in the vicinity of ScotiaBank around 10.30 yesterday morning…..