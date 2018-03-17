Cops admit slain robbery suspect had no criminal record

With police admitting that one of the three accused robbery suspects killed along the Seawall Public Road, in Georgetown did not have a criminal record as they had claimed, the families of the men yesterday called for an inquiry to be mounted as they maintained the belief that the men were unlawfully killed.

Dextroy Cordis, 46, called “Dottie” of Lot 4 Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara, Kwame Assanah, a former soldier, of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, and Errol Adams, 57, called ‘Dynamite,’ of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast and also Buxton, were shot and killed on Thursday after police said they opened fire on ranks who had interrupted them during the commission of a robbery.

Police had said two of the men, Cordis and Assanah, had reportedly trailed a customer of a city bank to the seawall location…..