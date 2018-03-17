DDL launches massive new warehouse

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) yesterday launched a massive new rum ageing warehouse and also announced that an interim deal with GuySuCo will enable it access to molasses this year for its rum production.

This was conveyed by Chairman of DDL Komal Samaroo at a ceremony held to commission the warehouse at Diamond, East Bank Demerara. DDL’s access to molasses from GuySuCo had been in question after the sugar corporation announced sweeping plans to shutter four estates.

A component of an aggressive growth plan to increase its market share and presence as a leading supplier, the warehouse, designated ‘Warehouse M,’ along with specially designed roads signify a $340M investment by the company…..