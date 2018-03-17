GWI won’t be intimidated by torching of disconnection bus, Van West-Charles says

After a bus contracted by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to transport a disconnection crew was torched in Buxton, East Coast Demerara, Managing Director Dr Richard Van West-Charles yesterday said the company would not be intimidated and he made an appeal to residents of the community to stand up against lawlessness.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday at GWI’s Head Office, at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, Van West-Charles related that the attack was carried out on Thursday morning by a Buxton resident, who had also threatened the crew one day before. Police are currently investigating the incidents.

According to Van West-Charles, the crew, comprising Christopher Semple, Lennox Douglas, Clairmont Kato and Tevin Howard, had been dispatched to Buxton to disconnect a number of customers who are indebted to the company…..