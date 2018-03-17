GWI won’t be intimidated by torching of disconnection bus, Van West-Charles says

After a bus contracted by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to transport a disconnection crew was torched in Buxton, East Coast Demerara, Managing Director Dr Richard Van West-Charles yesterday said the company would not be intimidated and he made an appeal to residents of the community to stand up against lawlessness.
Speaking at a press conference yesterday at GWI’s Head Office, at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, Van West-Charles related that the attack was carried out on Thursday morning by a Buxton resident, who had also threatened the crew one day before. Police are currently investigating the incidents.
According to Van West-Charles, the crew, comprising Christopher Semple, Lennox Douglas, Clairmont Kato and Tevin Howard, had been dispatched to Buxton to disconnect a number of customers who are indebted to the company…..
DDL launches massive new warehouse
Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) yesterday launched a massive new rum ageing warehouse and also announced that an interim deal with GuySuCo will enable it access to molasses this year for its rum production.
Cops admit slain robbery suspect had no criminal record
With police admitting that one of the three accused robbery suspects killed along the Seawall Public Road, in Georgetown did not have a criminal record as they had claimed, the families of the men yesterday called for an inquiry to be mounted as they maintained the belief that the men were unlawfully killed.
No decision yet on PPP presidential candidate – Jagdeo
While it is already executing a campaign plan for the 2020 general elections, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has not yet chosen a Presidential or Prime Ministerial candidate, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said.
Unstable West Berbice man dies after jumping into path of moving car
A Number Four Village, West Coast Berbice man died yesterday morning after jumping into the path of a car that was driving along the Number Five Village Public Road.
Motion on anti-laundering authority members deferred by one vote
The government finally acknowledged in Parliament on Thursday that the Caribbean watchdog has said that a key part of the anti-money laundering framework is unacceptable and this sparked heated exchanges with the PPP/C that culminated in the APNU+AFC benches securing the deferral of a related motion by one vote.