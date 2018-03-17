New detergent refill centre to promote local products, reduce plastic bottle waste

A first of its kind detergent refill centre has been established at Third Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, on the East Bank of Demerara, to provide consumers with quality cleaning products, while promoting the reuse of plastic bottles.

Owned by Melissa and Duane Younge, the Tidy-Up Detergent Refill Centre will offer refilling of detergent bottles with products from the Tidy Up line of household products for a fraction of the cost of store bought options.

“It was set up as refill centre as a response to the impact plastic bottles have been having on our community and so we have set up a space for residents to reuse their bottles to refill liquid detergents that have been manufactured locally,” Duane said at the launch last Saturday, while noting that the centre is the first of its kind in Guyana…..