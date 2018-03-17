No decision yet on PPP presidential candidate – Jagdeo

While it is already executing a campaign plan for the 2020 general elections, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has not yet chosen a Presidential or Prime Ministerial candidate, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said.

However, Jagdeo said when the party makes it selection it will be in keeping with laws of the country.

“When we decide who our candidate will be, it will be someone who the party chooses and will be consistent with the laws of the country,” Jagdeo told a press conference yesterday…..