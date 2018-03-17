Port Mourant family traumatised

A Port Mourant, Corentyne family of four is now traumatised after armed bandits invaded their home on Thursday evening, threatened their lives, assaulted them and then carted off over $1 million in jewellery and other valuables.
Shanta Kalyan Dudhnath, 34, of Lot 309 Area ‘R’ Ankerville, Port Mourant, said that at the time of the attack she, her husband, their nine-year-old son and her mother-in-law, 63, were present at the house.
The attack occurred shortly after 8 pm, as they were watching television and talking in their living room…..
DDL launches massive new warehouse
Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) yesterday launched a massive new rum ageing warehouse and also announced that an interim deal with GuySuCo will enable it access to molasses this year for its rum production.
Cops admit slain robbery suspect had no criminal record
With police admitting that one of the three accused robbery suspects killed along the Seawall Public Road, in Georgetown did not have a criminal record as they had claimed, the families of the men yesterday called for an inquiry to be mounted as they maintained the belief that the men were unlawfully killed.
No decision yet on PPP presidential candidate – Jagdeo
While it is already executing a campaign plan for the 2020 general elections, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has not yet chosen a Presidential or Prime Ministerial candidate, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said.
GWI won’t be intimidated by torching of disconnection bus, Van West-Charles says
After a bus contracted by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to transport a disconnection crew was torched in Buxton, East Coast Demerara, Managing Director Dr Richard Van West-Charles yesterday said the company would not be intimidated and he made an appeal to residents of the community to stand up against lawlessness.
Unstable West Berbice man dies after jumping into path of moving car
A Number Four Village, West Coast Berbice man died yesterday morning after jumping into the path of a car that was driving along the Number Five Village Public Road.