Port Mourant family traumatised

A Port Mourant, Corentyne family of four is now traumatised after armed bandits invaded their home on Thursday evening, threatened their lives, assaulted them and then carted off over $1 million in jewellery and other valuables.

Shanta Kalyan Dudhnath, 34, of Lot 309 Area ‘R’ Ankerville, Port Mourant, said that at the time of the attack she, her husband, their nine-year-old son and her mother-in-law, 63, were present at the house.

The attack occurred shortly after 8 pm, as they were watching television and talking in their living room…..