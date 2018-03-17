President to investigate grievances of laid off Berbice guards

President David Granger yesterday promised former guards in Berbice, who were laid off by a private security firm, that he would seek to resolve their dispute with the company, which they say has not paid salaries since last December.
A press release from the Ministry of the Presidency said President Granger met with the group of former guards at New Amsterdam, where they explained their plight…..
DDL launches massive new warehouse
Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) yesterday launched a massive new rum ageing warehouse and also announced that an interim deal with GuySuCo will enable it access to molasses this year for its rum production.
Cops admit slain robbery suspect had no criminal record
With police admitting that one of the three accused robbery suspects killed along the Seawall Public Road, in Georgetown did not have a criminal record as they had claimed, the families of the men yesterday called for an inquiry to be mounted as they maintained the belief that the men were unlawfully killed.
No decision yet on PPP presidential candidate – Jagdeo
While it is already executing a campaign plan for the 2020 general elections, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has not yet chosen a Presidential or Prime Ministerial candidate, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said.
GWI won’t be intimidated by torching of disconnection bus, Van West-Charles says
After a bus contracted by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to transport a disconnection crew was torched in Buxton, East Coast Demerara, Managing Director Dr Richard Van West-Charles yesterday said the company would not be intimidated and he made an appeal to residents of the community to stand up against lawlessness.
Unstable West Berbice man dies after jumping into path of moving car
A Number Four Village, West Coast Berbice man died yesterday morning after jumping into the path of a car that was driving along the Number Five Village Public Road.