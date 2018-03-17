Unstable West Berbice man dies after jumping into path of moving car

A Number Four Village, West Coast Berbice man died yesterday morning after jumping into the path of a car that was driving along the Number Five Village Public Road.

Dwayne Schultz, 48, reportedly jumped into the vehicle’s path around 6.30 am yesterday. He was subsequently pronounced dead on arrival at the Fort Wellington Public Hospital.

Despite the reported circumstances leading to Shultz’s death, the 39-year-old Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice resident who was driving the car, PNN 3769, was taken into custody…..