Correia files $5M libel suit against Kaieteur News

Ogle Airport Incorporated (OAI) Chairman Michael Correia Jnr has filed a $5 million libel suit against the National Media and Publishing Company Limited, which publishes the Kaieteur News, and the newspaper’s editor Adam Harris.

According to a press release issued yesterday by Public Communications Consultants Limited, Correia is seeking damages for libel allegedly contained in a series of articles about OAI, published in the Kaieteur News between March 2nd, 2018 and March 11th, 2018.

The proceedings were filed on Correia’s behalf by the law firm de Caires, Fitzpatrick & Karran.