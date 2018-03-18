DDL willing to negotiate purchase of Enmore Estate

Saying that Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) is willing to negotiate the purchase of the Enmore Estate, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday told a meeting at Adelphi Village, East Canje Berbice that government will ensure that each estate that is being divested is sold for the best price.

“Only last night we were successful in getting DDL, a local big investor. They indicate that they are willing to negotiate a purchase for Enmore [Estate],” Ramjattan told the public meeting.

Ramjattan made the announcement a day after DDL Chairman Komal Samaroo announced that DDL and the Special Pur-pose Unit of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) had reached an agreement for 2018 on harvesting cane to ensure the company’s access to molasses for its production. DDL’s access to molasses from GuySuCo had been in question after the sugar corporation announced sweeping plans to close estates…..