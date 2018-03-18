Fixing key parts of city’s water distribution network pegged at over US$40M

While the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has started works on rehabilitating the city’s aged water distribution system, the company’s Executive Director of Project Implementation and Partnership Building Ramchand Jailall says that fixing the priority areas could cost over US$40 million.

At a press conference on Friday, GWI’s Managing Director Dr Richard Van West-Charles was questioned about the water pressure around the city, after the Guyana Fire Service recently complained that the low pressure inhibited its use of hydrants during recent firefighting efforts, such as in the Pike Street, Kitty fire that destroyed four houses.

Van West-Charles, however, explained that whenever the pressure is increased in Central Georgetown, because of the age of the network, severe blowouts occur at random places…..