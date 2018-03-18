Former city mayor Compton Young dies

Former Georgetown Mayor and popular florist Compton Young died in hospital last Thursday and he is being remembered for his generosity and his dedicated efforts to ensuring that the city was kept clean.
Young, who was 77, died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he had been earlier admitted as a patient.
Although Young had been a resident of the St Thomas More Men’s Homestead for several years, a resident, who asked not to be named, told Sunday Stabroek that he left to stay with a close family friend in La Penitence sometime last year…..
Guyana for higher profit share from increased production under Tullow/Eco oil pact
Under the agreement the APNU+AFC government signed with Tullow Guyana B.V. and Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Incorporated, Guyana will receive a 1% royalty and a greater share of profits with increased production.
Former gov’t’s award of 600 blocks to Esso was strategic decision – sources
When the late president Janet Jagan’s government awarded 600 offshore blocks to Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) in 1999, a key factor was the then government’s interest in attracting big name American investors who would help fend off Venezuela’s decades-old claim to the Essequibo region, sources say.
DDL willing to negotiate purchase of Enmore Estate
Saying that Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) is willing to negotiate the purchase of the Enmore Estate, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday told a meeting at Adelphi Village, East Canje Berbice that government will ensure that each estate that is being divested is sold for the best price.
Victoria Road fire victims seek return to normalcy
Over a dozen of the residents displaced by the Mashramani Day fire at Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast of Demerara, are seeking the government’s assistance to return to their normal lives.
SARA rolling out anti-corruption campaign
The State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) has started an anti-corruption campaign in order to encourage reporting of corrupt activities to the body.