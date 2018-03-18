Former city mayor Compton Young dies

Former Georgetown Mayor and popular florist Compton Young died in hospital last Thursday and he is being remembered for his generosity and his dedicated efforts to ensuring that the city was kept clean.

Young, who was 77, died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he had been earlier admitted as a patient.

Although Young had been a resident of the St Thomas More Men’s Homestead for several years, a resident, who asked not to be named, told Sunday Stabroek that he left to stay with a close family friend in La Penitence sometime last year…..