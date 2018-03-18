SARA rolling out anti-corruption campaign

The State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) has started an anti-corruption campaign in order to encourage reporting of corrupt activities to the body.

“The approach of the campaign is to bring awareness and to change the culture and narrative of corruption,” SARA’s Media Communications Officer Clayton Halley told Sunday Stabroek recently, while noting that in addition to government agencies, school-aged children at the primary and secondary levels are among the groups that will be targeted.

Halley said that the idea of the campaign, dubbed ‘Corruption is everybody’s business,’ is for those in the target groups to spot corrupt activities and report same to the agency…..