Victoria Road fire victims seek return to normalcy

Over a dozen of the residents displaced by the Mashramani Day fire at Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast of Demerara, are seeking the government’s assistance to return to their normal lives.

Fifteen of the total 40 persons whose homes were among the three buildings destroyed in the fire are currently staying at the Plaisance Community Centre.

However, the fire victims have since voiced concerns about the poor condition of the centre as well as their disappointment that although several government officials had promised to assist during the recovery process, it appears as though they have been forgotten about…..