Independent third party must check oil revenues

The chairman of Trinidad’s transparency group says that it is imperative that an independent third party check revenues from the company extracting oil and the subsequent flows to the government.
Imploring that Guyana learns from the mistakes made by the Twin-Island Republic, Head of the Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute (TTTI) Dion Abdool said “You are on the cusp of great tangible wealth. It is for you and other civil society members, by your vigilance and advocacy, to ensure that wealth which is yours benefits society communities, your children …it is a serious responsibility,” he added.
Speaking at a fund-raising dinner for the Transparency Institute Guyana Inc (TIGI), on Saturday at the Pegasus Hotel, Abdool, while he made no mention of any specific contract that the government here has concluded, warned that failure to be vigilant could result in tax and other losses through schemes perpetrated by the very companies…..
ExxonMobil faces fresh tax avoidance allegations in Australia
Even as ExxonMobil announced that it doesn’t expect to pay any corporate taxes to the Australian government until 2021 after an already five-year tax hiatus, the company has been accused of generating billions in revenue in that country but using subsidiaries in a scheme designed to avoid paying its dues.
WPA should consider urgently whether to remain in APNU, coalition government
In the wake of the state-owned Guyana Chronicle’s termination of David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis as columnists, WPA executive member Tacuma Ogunseye says that party should urgently put on its agenda whether it should stay in the APNU alliance and the coalition government.
People pressure led to release of oil contracts
President of Transparency Institute of Guyana Inc (TIGI), Troy Thomas says he believes that it was pressure from the people that saw “the unprecedented” release of oil contracts by the government.
Quality of police samples has improved – forensic lab head
The Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) has spent a substantial amount of time training police investigators in various aspects of evidence collection and submission and this has resulted in a significant improvement in the quality of samples sent for testing, the facility’s Director Delon France says.
Board member Ruel Johnson disagrees that Chronicle EIC can fire columnists
At least one member of the board of the state-owned Guyana Chronicle newspaper is not ready to co-sign a decision that Editor-in-Chief (EIC) Nigel Williams has the authority to fire columnists David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis.