Independent third party must check oil revenues

The chairman of Trinidad’s transparency group says that it is imperative that an independent third party check revenues from the company extracting oil and the subsequent flows to the government.

Imploring that Guyana learns from the mistakes made by the Twin-Island Republic, Head of the Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute (TTTI) Dion Abdool said “You are on the cusp of great tangible wealth. It is for you and other civil society members, by your vigilance and advocacy, to ensure that wealth which is yours benefits society communities, your children …it is a serious responsibility,” he added.

Speaking at a fund-raising dinner for the Transparency Institute Guyana Inc (TIGI), on Saturday at the Pegasus Hotel, Abdool, while he made no mention of any specific contract that the government here has concluded, warned that failure to be vigilant could result in tax and other losses through schemes perpetrated by the very companies…..