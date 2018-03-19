People pressure led to release of oil contracts

President of Transparency Institute of Guyana Inc (TIGI), Troy Thomas says he believes that it was pressure from the people that saw “the unprecedented” release of oil contracts by the government.
“It is therefore important that we recognize the significance of this development and push for this to become the standard for dealing with contracts signed by the government. After all, these are contracts with the people and not the few entrusted with the power to negotiate on behalf of the people,” he told TIGI’s fund-raising dinner on Saturday at the Pegasus Hotel.
Following sustained public pressure, the APNU+AFC government released the controversial 2016 contract with ExxonMobil subsidiary, EEPGL on December 28th last year and then announced that all contracts would be released. Several more have since been issued to the public…..
Independent third party must check oil revenues
The chairman of Trinidad’s transparency group says that it is imperative that an independent third party check revenues from the company extracting oil and the subsequent flows to the government.
ExxonMobil faces fresh tax avoidance allegations in Australia
Even as ExxonMobil announced that it doesn’t expect to pay any corporate taxes to the Australian government until 2021 after an already five-year tax hiatus, the company has been accused of generating billions in revenue in that country but using subsidiaries in a scheme designed to avoid paying its dues.
WPA should consider urgently whether to remain in APNU, coalition government
In the wake of the state-owned Guyana Chronicle’s termination of David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis as columnists, WPA executive member Tacuma Ogunseye says that party should urgently put on its agenda whether it should stay in the APNU alliance and the coalition government.
Quality of police samples has improved – forensic lab head
The Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) has spent a substantial amount of time training police investigators in various aspects of evidence collection and submission and this has resulted in a significant improvement in the quality of samples sent for testing, the facility’s Director Delon France says.
Board member Ruel Johnson disagrees that Chronicle EIC can fire columnists
At least one member of the board of the state-owned Guyana Chronicle newspaper is not ready to co-sign a decision that Editor-in-Chief (EIC) Nigel Williams has the authority to fire columnists David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis.