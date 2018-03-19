Quality of police samples has improved – forensic lab head

The Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) has spent a substantial amount of time training police investigators in various aspects of evidence collection and submission and this has resulted in a significant improvement in the quality of samples sent for testing, the facility’s Director Delon France says.

In an interview last week, France revealed to Stabroek News that more than 400 ranks received training between 2013 and March 2017 and magistrates will soon benefit from a similar experience.

“We have seen an improvement in the quality of samples brought”, he said, adding that ranks are now knowledgeable about evidence collection, handling, transport and submission and more are slated to be exposed to such training…..