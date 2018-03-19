T&T swears in sixth President

Trinidad’s sixth President Paula-Mae Weekes was inaugurated today at a ceremony at the Queens Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Four more charged over $4.6M Corentyne pirate attack
Four more fishermen were yesterday charged and remanded to prison over a $4.6 million pirate attack.
Wanted for obtaining by false pretence
Floyd Andrew Primo, 34, is wanted by the police for obtaining money by false pretence which occurred between 2017-11-01 and 2017-11-30, committed on Leslie Glen, the police say.
Countries propose IMF set up fund for Venezuelan refugees -Meirelles
BUENOS AIRES, (Reuters) – Countries concerned with the crisis in Venezuela will propose that the International Monetary Fund set up a pool of resources to assist the tens of thousands of Venezuelan refugees that have fled, Brazil Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said today.
Independent third party must check oil revenues
The chairman of Trinidad’s transparency group says that it is imperative that an independent third party check revenues from the company extracting oil and the subsequent flows to the government.
ExxonMobil faces fresh tax avoidance allegations in Australia
Even as ExxonMobil announced that it doesn’t expect to pay any corporate taxes to the Australian government until 2021 after an already five-year tax hiatus, the company has been accused of generating billions in revenue in that country but using subsidiaries in a scheme designed to avoid paying its dues.