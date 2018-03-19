Wanted for obtaining by false pretence

Floyd Andrew Primo, 34, is wanted by the police for obtaining money by false pretence which occurred between 2017-11-01 and 2017-11-30, committed on Leslie Glen, the police say.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Primo is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2870, 229-2655, 229-2289, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station. His last known address is Lot 80 D’Urban Street, Lodge Georgetown.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.