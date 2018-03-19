Wanted for obtaining by false pretence

Floyd Andrew Primo, 34, is wanted by the police for obtaining money by false pretence which occurred between 2017-11-01 and 2017-11-30, committed on Leslie Glen, the police say.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Primo is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2870, 229-2655, 229-2289, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station. His last known address is Lot 80 D’Urban Street, Lodge Georgetown.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
Countries propose IMF set up fund for Venezuelan refugees -Meirelles
BUENOS AIRES, (Reuters) – Countries concerned with the crisis in Venezuela will propose that the International Monetary Fund set up a pool of resources to assist the tens of thousands of Venezuelan refugees that have fled, Brazil Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said today.
Independent third party must check oil revenues
The chairman of Trinidad’s transparency group says that it is imperative that an independent third party check revenues from the company extracting oil and the subsequent flows to the government.
ExxonMobil faces fresh tax avoidance allegations in Australia
Even as ExxonMobil announced that it doesn’t expect to pay any corporate taxes to the Australian government until 2021 after an already five-year tax hiatus, the company has been accused of generating billions in revenue in that country but using subsidiaries in a scheme designed to avoid paying its dues.
WPA should consider urgently whether to remain in APNU, coalition government
In the wake of the state-owned Guyana Chronicle’s termination of David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis as columnists, WPA executive member Tacuma Ogunseye says that party should urgently put on its agenda whether it should stay in the APNU alliance and the coalition government.
People pressure led to release of oil contracts
President of Transparency Institute of Guyana Inc (TIGI), Troy Thomas says he believes that it was pressure from the people that saw “the unprecedented” release of oil contracts by the government.