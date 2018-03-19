WPA should consider urgently whether to remain in APNU, coalition government

In the wake of the state-owned Guyana Chronicle’s termination of David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis as columnists, WPA executive member Tacuma Ogunseye says that party should urgently put on its agenda whether it should stay in the APNU alliance and the coalition government.

Ogunseye in a letter in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek says he is also of the opinion that the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), its executive member, Hinds, and Lewis are “victims of a conspiracy hatched by major players in the APNU and AFC”.

While the WPA has clashed with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) – of which the PNCR is the main component – and the government over various matters including the lack of consultation, Ogunseye’s letter yesterday signalled a higher level of disaffection…..