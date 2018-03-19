WPA should consider urgently whether to remain in APNU, coalition government

In the wake of the state-owned Guyana Chronicle’s termination of David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis as columnists, WPA executive member Tacuma Ogunseye says that party should urgently put on its agenda whether it should stay in the APNU alliance and the coalition government.
Ogunseye in a letter in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek says he is also of the opinion that the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), its executive member, Hinds, and Lewis are “victims of a conspiracy hatched by major players in the APNU and AFC”.
While the WPA has clashed with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) – of which the PNCR is the main component – and the government over various matters including the lack of consultation, Ogunseye’s letter yesterday signalled a higher level of disaffection…..
Independent third party must check oil revenues
The chairman of Trinidad’s transparency group says that it is imperative that an independent third party check revenues from the company extracting oil and the subsequent flows to the government.
ExxonMobil faces fresh tax avoidance allegations in Australia
Even as ExxonMobil announced that it doesn’t expect to pay any corporate taxes to the Australian government until 2021 after an already five-year tax hiatus, the company has been accused of generating billions in revenue in that country but using subsidiaries in a scheme designed to avoid paying its dues.
People pressure led to release of oil contracts
President of Transparency Institute of Guyana Inc (TIGI), Troy Thomas says he believes that it was pressure from the people that saw “the unprecedented” release of oil contracts by the government.
Quality of police samples has improved – forensic lab head
The Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) has spent a substantial amount of time training police investigators in various aspects of evidence collection and submission and this has resulted in a significant improvement in the quality of samples sent for testing, the facility’s Director Delon France says.
Board member Ruel Johnson disagrees that Chronicle EIC can fire columnists
At least one member of the board of the state-owned Guyana Chronicle newspaper is not ready to co-sign a decision that Editor-in-Chief (EIC) Nigel Williams has the authority to fire columnists David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis.