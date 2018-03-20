CANU officer testifies on surveillance of truck, discovery of drugs

The trial into the $550 million cocaine-in-lumber case continued yesterday with the testimony of the officer from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) who discovered the cocaine stashed away in the lumber on the day the bust was made.
Motor biker Stephen Vieira, 33, of Middle and Cummings streets, Georgetown; along with Sherwayne De Abreu, 35, of Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara; and motor racers Tazim Gafoor, 45, and his son, Nazim Gafoor, 20, of Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara were charged jointly on May 31, 2017.
The men are accused of having in their possession 84.9 kilos of cocaine between March 1 and May 12, 2017 at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo.
The CANU officer ….
Top Cop defends fatal shooting of seawall robbery suspects
The recent fatal shooting of the three accused robbery suspects along the Seawall Public Road, in Georgetown, was justified, according to Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine, who yesterday warned that failure to swiftly apprehend the lone escaped suspect could result in an act of retribution.
Finance Minister projects up to one million barrels of oil per day in late 2020s
Speaking at a recent mining conference in Canada, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan projected that by the late 2020s, Guyana could be producing one million barrels of oil per day.
Truck, holding area destroyed in fire at GPL Kingston power plant
Workers of Power Producers and Distributors Inc (PPDI) and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) yesterday managed to contain and put out a fire in the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) Kingston power plant compound.
Gold reserves down as advantage being taken of higher price – BoG
The value of Guyana’s gold reserves has decreased as the Bank of Guyana takes advantage of higher international prices to sell.
US Ambassador hands over US$20,000 in equipment to police force’s planning unit
United States Ambassador to Guyana Perry Holloway yesterday handed over US$20,000 in electronic equipment to the Guyana Police Force’s Strategic Planning Unit in an effort to enhance its capacity to address modern crimes.