CANU officer testifies on surveillance of truck, discovery of drugs

The trial into the $550 million cocaine-in-lumber case continued yesterday with the testimony of the officer from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) who discovered the cocaine stashed away in the lumber on the day the bust was made.

Motor biker Stephen Vieira, 33, of Middle and Cummings streets, Georgetown; along with Sherwayne De Abreu, 35, of Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara; and motor racers Tazim Gafoor, 45, and his son, Nazim Gafoor, 20, of Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara were charged jointly on May 31, 2017.

The men are accused of having in their possession 84.9 kilos of cocaine between March 1 and May 12, 2017 at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo.

The CANU officer ….