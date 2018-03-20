Infrastructure ministry going to tender for emergency repairs of West Dem sea defence

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure will soon move to tender for emergency repairs to the West Coast sea defence, even as an assessment of the infrastructure in the affected areas is being conducted.
Earlier this month, overtopping of the seawall due to the spring tides caused significant damage in the West Coast villages of Stewartville, Leonora and Uitvlugt, affecting not only private property, but also causing damage to the sea defence.
Minister David Patterson said yesterday that the intended repair works will address damage to 550 meters of rip rap along the coast as well as facilitate repairs to at least seven sluice transitions.
Patterson expressed ….
