Inquiry set up to probe ‘David G’ boat accident

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, yesterday, swore in Colonel (Retired) Windee Algernon as Chairman of the Board of Inquiry (BOI), which has been set up to probe the circumstances surrounding the accident, involving a boat that was provided under a presidential programme to get children to school.

Several schoolchildren were injured in the accident involving the ‘David G’ boat in the vicinity of River’s View, Cuyuni- Mazaruni (Region Seven) on March 14, 2018. A total of four persons were injured, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

Harmon, in his remarks, noted that President David Granger has mandated that an inquiry be done into the matter. “It is required ….