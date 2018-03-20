Region Two council says REO did not have support for unauthorised spending

Region Two’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has distanced itself from Regional Executive Officer (REO) Rupert Hopkinson’s unauthorised spending, while denying his claim that funds were only for emergency purposes.

The RDC has also categorically stated that it “has no confidence” in Hopkinson to continue as the Accounting Officer and is calling “for appropriate disciplinary actions to be taken for his breach of financial regulations and other wrongdoings.” In a statement issued last Friday, the RDC also registered its disappointment, stating that repeated efforts were made by the Council to have Hopkinson comply with the financial rules, highlighting several instances including the alleged misuse of millions of dollars of the region’s monies.

An emergency audit recently conducted of the region uncovered breaches in the procurement laws, misallocation and misuse of funds, retention of funds past the financial year and overpayments.

At a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) ….