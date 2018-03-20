Region Two council says REO did not have support for unauthorised spending

Region Two’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has distanced itself from Regional Executive Officer (REO) Rupert Hopkinson’s unauthorised spending, while denying his claim that funds were only for emergency purposes.
The RDC has also categorically stated that it “has no confidence” in Hopkinson to continue as the Accounting Officer and is calling “for appropriate disciplinary actions to be taken for his breach of financial regulations and other wrongdoings.” In a statement issued last Friday, the RDC also registered its disappointment, stating that repeated efforts were made by the Council to have Hopkinson comply with the financial rules, highlighting several instances including the alleged misuse of millions of dollars of the region’s monies.
An emergency audit recently conducted of the region uncovered breaches in the procurement laws, misallocation and misuse of funds, retention of funds past the financial year and overpayments.
Top Cop defends fatal shooting of seawall robbery suspects
The recent fatal shooting of the three accused robbery suspects along the Seawall Public Road, in Georgetown, was justified, according to Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine, who yesterday warned that failure to swiftly apprehend the lone escaped suspect could result in an act of retribution.
Finance Minister projects up to one million barrels of oil per day in late 2020s
Speaking at a recent mining conference in Canada, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan projected that by the late 2020s, Guyana could be producing one million barrels of oil per day.
Truck, holding area destroyed in fire at GPL Kingston power plant
Workers of Power Producers and Distributors Inc (PPDI) and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) yesterday managed to contain and put out a fire in the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) Kingston power plant compound.
Gold reserves down as advantage being taken of higher price – BoG
The value of Guyana’s gold reserves has decreased as the Bank of Guyana takes advantage of higher international prices to sell.
US Ambassador hands over US$20,000 in equipment to police force’s planning unit
United States Ambassador to Guyana Perry Holloway yesterday handed over US$20,000 in electronic equipment to the Guyana Police Force’s Strategic Planning Unit in an effort to enhance its capacity to address modern crimes.