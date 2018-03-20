Statements served on accused wanted for murder in US

Statements were today served on murder suspect Troy Anthony Thomas in preparation for the commencement of proceedings for his extradition to the United States, where he is wanted.

Thomas, of South Ozone Park, Queens, New York, USA, who allegedly murdered Keith Frank on December 11th, 2011, was apprehended last Wednesday by ranks of the Guyana Police Force during an intelligence-led operation that began on January 31st, 2018.

He was arrested at a location in Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

Thomas, 31, appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and was represented by attorneys Nigel Hughes, Bernard Da Silva and Darren Wade.

Stacey Goodings, from the chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), served an assortment of statements to the accused pertaining to the US extradition request. She noted that there is one statement that was only disclosed to the court and not to the defendant but added that it would be disclosed on the next occasion.

The matter was later adjourned to March 23rd and Thomas will remain in custody until then.

During his arraignment last week, objections had been raised to Thomas being granted bail on the grounds that he is a flight risk. The court was told that checks were made with the Guyana Elections Commission, which indicated that the accused was registered in 2016, and had provided 242 Gordon Street, Kitty as his address. A check, however, revealed that there is only an abandoned house at that address.

It was further indicated that checks made with the Central Immigration Authority revealed that there was no record of the accused having entered Guyana.

The police, in a statement, had said that make-up artist Lolita Callendar, called “Lola,” of East Ruimveldt, who police wanted for threatening behaviour and who is suspected to have harboured the fugitive, was arrested. However charges are yet to be laid against her in relation to this.