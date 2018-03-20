US Ambassador hands over US$20,000 in equipment to police force’s planning unit

United States Ambassador to Guyana Perry Holloway yesterday handed over US$20,000 in electronic equipment to the Guyana Police Force’s Strategic Planning Unit in an effort to enhance its capacity to address modern crimes.

The equipment was handed over during a ceremony held in the conference room at the Office of the Commissioner of Police at Eve Leary.

During his remarks, Holloway noted that the donation was a collaborative effort made through the Security Sector Reform Project, which identified the need to strengthen the Strategic Planning Unit, which did not have “all the equipment needed to deal with “modern crimes in a modern world.”

According to Holloway, ….