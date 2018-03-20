US Ambassador hands over US$20,000 in equipment to police force’s planning unit

United States Ambassador to Guyana Perry Holloway yesterday handed over US$20,000 in electronic equipment to the Guyana Police Force’s Strategic Planning Unit in an effort to enhance its capacity to address modern crimes.
The equipment was handed over during a ceremony held in the conference room at the Office of the Commissioner of Police at Eve Leary.
During his remarks, Holloway noted that the donation was a collaborative effort made through the Security Sector Reform Project, which identified the need to strengthen the Strategic Planning Unit, which did not have “all the equipment needed to deal with “modern crimes in a modern world.”
According to Holloway, ….
Top Cop defends fatal shooting of seawall robbery suspects
The recent fatal shooting of the three accused robbery suspects along the Seawall Public Road, in Georgetown, was justified, according to Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine, who yesterday warned that failure to swiftly apprehend the lone escaped suspect could result in an act of retribution.
Finance Minister projects up to one million barrels of oil per day in late 2020s
Speaking at a recent mining conference in Canada, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan projected that by the late 2020s, Guyana could be producing one million barrels of oil per day.
Truck, holding area destroyed in fire at GPL Kingston power plant
Workers of Power Producers and Distributors Inc (PPDI) and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) yesterday managed to contain and put out a fire in the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) Kingston power plant compound.
Gold reserves down as advantage being taken of higher price – BoG
The value of Guyana’s gold reserves has decreased as the Bank of Guyana takes advantage of higher international prices to sell.
Region Two council says REO did not have support for unauthorised spending
Region Two’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has distanced itself from Regional Executive Officer (REO) Rupert Hopkinson’s unauthorised spending, while denying his claim that funds were only for emergency purposes.