Autopsies confirm robbery suspects died of gunshots

Autopsies performed on the remains of Dextroy Cordis, Errol Adams and Kwame Assanah, the three accused robbery suspects who were fatally shot by the police along the Seawall Public Road, in Georgetown last Thursday, have confirmed that they all died from multiple gunshot injuries

The autopsies was performed on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary by government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh.

Cordis, 46, called “Dottie” of Lot 4 Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara, Adams, 57, called ‘Dynamite,’ of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast and also of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, and Assanah a former soldier, of Buxton, were shot and killed last Thursday after police said they opened fire on ranks who had interrupted them during the commission of a robbery.

