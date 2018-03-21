Communities Ministry still performing functions of local gov’t commission

Four months after the Local Government Com-mission (LGC) was established, the Ministry of Communities is still performing several of its functions, including the appointment of local government staff.

Former Chairman of the Linden Interim Management Committee Orrin Gordon is now the Regional Executive Officer (REO) for Region 10, having been appointed by the Ministry rather than the LGC. This was confirmed by Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan, who told Stabroek News that Gordon’s application was one of a “number of applications that are on file, not specifically for this region.”

Asked if this application was referred to the LGC at any point, Bulkan noted that he would “prefer not to answer at this point.”

The LGC, according to the Act ….