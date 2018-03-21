Doctor testifies at trial over wounding of T&T singer

The doctor who treated Trinidadian soca singer Rodney LeBlanc, well known as Benjai, after he was allegedly wounded in an attack at Palm Court last year, testified yesterday when the trial of the alleged assailant Maverick De Abreu continued.

The charge against De Abreu, of 66 Robb Street, Bourda, states that on the April 16th, 2017, at Palm Court, Main Street, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded LeBlanc.

Prosecutor Eusi Anderson yesterday called on Dr Vargas to give evidence when the trial resumed before Magistrate Faith McGusty in Georgetown.

In his testimony, Dr Vargas stated ….