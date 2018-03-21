Doctor testifies at trial over wounding of T&T singer

The doctor who treated Trinidadian soca singer Rodney LeBlanc, well known as Benjai, after he was allegedly wounded in an attack at Palm Court last year, testified yesterday when the trial of the alleged assailant Maverick De Abreu continued.
The charge against De Abreu, of 66 Robb Street, Bourda, states that on the April 16th, 2017, at Palm Court, Main Street, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded LeBlanc.
Prosecutor Eusi Anderson yesterday called on Dr Vargas to give evidence when the trial resumed before Magistrate Faith McGusty in Georgetown.
In his testimony, Dr Vargas stated ….
Experts for Cabinet caucus on oil future
A group of international researchers and petroleum policy advisors will today meet Cabinet ministers to discuss the emerging oil and gas sector and give insight into prudent preparations for the revenues that will be generated from the industry.
Mother, 41, dies after delivery at Linden hospital
A 41-year old mother from Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, died on Monday evening, having reportedly suffered severe haemorrhaging after delivering a 10-pound baby at the Linden Hospital Complex.
Autopsies confirm robbery suspects died of gunshots
Autopsies performed on the remains of Dextroy Cordis, Errol Adams and Kwame Assanah, the three accused robbery suspects who were fatally shot by the police along the Seawall Public Road, in Georgetown last Thursday, have confirmed that they all died from multiple gunshot injuries The autopsies was performed on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary by government pathologist Dr.
Henry Smith re-appointed as Mabaruma mayor
Henry Rupert Smith, for the third time, has been appointed Mayor of Mabaruma by Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan.
Caribbean Chemicals concedes in 2% turnover tax case
Acknowledging a recent ruling in which the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) dismissed an appeal by Guyana Stores Limited (GSL) over the 2% minimum corporation tax applied by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Caribbean Chemicals, in a similar action, conceded defeat.