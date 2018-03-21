GPHC probing claims by patient whose baby died

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is investigating claims that nurses at the health institution mistreated pregnant patient Jennifer Jagdeo.
According to an account Jagdeo provided to the Guyana Time, she suffered grievous mistreatment during and after her child’s birth and subsequent death including having to wait a long period of time before receiving treatment.
In a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, the GPHC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) retired Brigadier George Lewis yesterday expressed his condolences to Jagdeo and her family, noting that the reported issues of mistreatment will be investigated.
Experts for Cabinet caucus on oil future
A group of international researchers and petroleum policy advisors will today meet Cabinet ministers to discuss the emerging oil and gas sector and give insight into prudent preparations for the revenues that will be generated from the industry.
Mother, 41, dies after delivery at Linden hospital
A 41-year old mother from Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, died on Monday evening, having reportedly suffered severe haemorrhaging after delivering a 10-pound baby at the Linden Hospital Complex.
Autopsies confirm robbery suspects died of gunshots
Autopsies performed on the remains of Dextroy Cordis, Errol Adams and Kwame Assanah, the three accused robbery suspects who were fatally shot by the police along the Seawall Public Road, in Georgetown last Thursday, have confirmed that they all died from multiple gunshot injuries The autopsies was performed on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary by government pathologist Dr.
Henry Smith re-appointed as Mabaruma mayor
Henry Rupert Smith, for the third time, has been appointed Mayor of Mabaruma by Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan.
Caribbean Chemicals concedes in 2% turnover tax case
Acknowledging a recent ruling in which the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) dismissed an appeal by Guyana Stores Limited (GSL) over the 2% minimum corporation tax applied by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Caribbean Chemicals, in a similar action, conceded defeat.